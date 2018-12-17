Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - A tip-off from the community saw police swoop to arrest one suspect and seize thousands of abalone with an estimated street value of R3 million in Swellendam in the Western Cape. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that on Saturday night Swellendam police received information from the community about a Ford Ranger that was abandoned in the area.

"Upon their arrival at the address, police searched the vehicle and discovered a total of 7 927 units of abalone worth an estimated street value of R3 million.

"A search was conducted in the area and a 37-year-old-man was arrested while hiding in the bushes. Once he has been charged, the suspect is due to appear in court."

Picture: SAPS





Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the Swellendam community for reporting crime in their area.

African News Agency/ANA