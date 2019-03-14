File picture: Skyler Reid

DURBAN - Two suspects were arrested in Delft, Western Cape, on Thursday and drugs worth over R1 million seized, police have said. "Our onslaught on the drug trade in this province has secured the arrest of two suspects in Delft earlier today for being in possession of mandrax tablets valued at R200 000," said Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut, Western Cape police spokesman.

He said Delft Crime Prevention Unit members followed up on information of drugs and an unlicensed firearm at a residence in Nietgewerk Street and conducted a search operation. The search led to the arrest of two suspects, a 54-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, and the seizure of eight bags of mandrax tablets and an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

"While the members were on this crime scene, they received further information that more drugs were stored at another house further down the same street," said Traut.

At the second house, officers found 37 bags of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1 million. No one was arrested at the second location, said Traut.

"The circumstances surrounding the matter are currently under investigation and the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Blue Downs once they have been charged," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)