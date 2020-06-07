Western Cape reports 75 new Covid-19 related deaths after data delay

Cape Town - The Western Cape on Sunday reported 75 new Covid-19 related deaths after a data delay. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 774 in the province. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced that as of 1pm on 7 June, the Western Cape has 11 389 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 30 249 confirmed cases and 18 103 recoveries. Winde said: "At the time of yesterday's 1pm update, some of the death data had been delayed in reaching the provincial Department of Health. We therefore announced 75 new deaths today, however, not all of these occurred in the past 24 hours. "We receive manual confirmation of deaths from the public and private hospitals before the numbers are formally loaded onto our electronic system and there is therefore also a lag between today's number of deaths and the number being reported on our electronic dashboard. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths now stands at 774 in the province. We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased at this time." A total of 198 449 tests have been conducted in the province, which is the epicentre of South Africa's Covid-19 outbreak.

Winde said on Saturday that it the province is looking to recruit 5,272 health workers.

During a visit to the province on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to address the urgent staff shortage.

"Money is not a problem," Ramaphosa said, adding that the Western Cape will get what it needs to cope with the rapid rise in infections.

Ramaphosa issued orders to the Western Cape government to recruit more doctors and nurses to help deal with the increasing number of Covid-19 hospitalisations here. funds would be provided to the Western Cape.

Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also spoke about the issue of test kits, the Western Cape had indicated that there was the backlog of 27 000 in testing.





The province has announced that it would no longer test people under the age of 55 for the virus, unless if they had pre-existing conditions.




