Western Cape Traffic Services record 33 road deaths in bloody March week

Cape Town - The Provincial Traffic Service in the Western Cape reported 33 deaths during the week March 7 to 13. A total of 31 crashes were recorded, of which 22 involved pedestrians, eight involved drivers and three involved passengers.

The service also held 174 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province, which led to 34 531 vehicles being stopped and checked. A total of 263 speeding offences were recorded, and 7 589 fines were issued for various transgressions to the amount of R7 129 000. Officials also impounded 73 vehicles and 116 vehicles were discontinued for being unroadworthy.

According to Daylin Mitchell, the MEC for transport and public works, speeding remained a concern. “The faster you drive, the less time you have to respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous,” he said. Officials also made 50 arrests which include transgressions for speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, possession of fraudulent documentation and bribery.

The acting director for Traffic Law Enforcement said officers will be prioritising road safety every month. “Round-the-clock traffic law enforcement efforts and safety campaign activities will continue across the province. We appeal to all road users to be considerate and comply with the law. “How we behave on the roads affects our own safety, and the safety of every other person on the road,” she said.