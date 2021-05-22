Western Cape vaccination sites boosted to 53
Cape Town – The number of vaccination sites in the Western Cape will increase to 53 as of Monday, with more to come.
’’This is part of our scale-up approach where we will bring more sites online regularly, as we significantly increase the number of vaccinations administered daily,’’ Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday.
The province’s Department of Health will bring 23 more public vaccination sites online, bringing the total of public vaccination sites to 42. The private sector will have 11 sites operational as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing online four additional sites.
’’We will also continue with outreaches to old-age homes in the City of Cape Town and commence with outreaches to old-age homes in municipalities outside of the metro.
’’I am also happy to confirm that that the first six public vaccination sites in rural districts will open on Monday, with many more coming online as we scale up.’’
These sites are:
- Beaufort West Hospital in the Central Karoo District
- Harry Comay Hospital in the Garden Route District
- TC Newman CDC in the Cape Winelands District
- Worcester CDC in the Cape Winelands District
- Caledon Hospital in the Overberg District
- Swartland Hospital in the West Coast District
The plan is to eventually scale up to 70 sites in the Metro and 184 sites in districts outside of the City.
The following sites are already operational:
- Pelican Park Clinic
- Mathew Goniwe Clinic
- Brooklyn Chest Hospital
- Helderberg Hospital
- Mitchells Plain Hospital
- Khayelitsha Hospital
- Karl Bremer Hospital
- Brackenfell Clinic
- Gugulethu Community Health Clinic
- Hanover Park Community Day Centre
- Cross Roads Community Health Clinic
- Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre
- Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre
- Heideveld Community Health Clinic
- Mitchells plain Community Health Clinic
- Nyanga Community Day Centre
- Gugulethu Clinic
- Eerste River Clinic
- Cape Town Civic Centre (Occupation Health office)
Private sites at Clicks stores include:
- Constantia
- Tyger Valley
- West Coast Village
- Blue Route
- Paarl Mall
- Vredendal Mall
- Edgemead
The new sites coming online from Monday are:
- Bishop Lavis Clinic
- Bothasig CDC
- Adriaanse Clinic
- Chesnut Clinic
- Chestnut Satellite Clinic
- Delft CHC
- Durbanville CDC
- Goodwood CDC
- Kraaifontein Clinic
- Kuyasa Library
- Lansdowne Library Hall
- Ocean View Civic Centre
- Reed Street CDC
- Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic
- Stikland Hospital
- Symphony Way CDC
- Tafelsig Thusong Centre
In addition to the public sites, the following private sector sites will also come online on Monday:
- Cape Gate Mediclinic
- Milnerton Mediclinic
- Geneva Mediclinic
- Vergelegen Mediclinic
