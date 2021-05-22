Western Cape vaccination sites boosted to 53

Cape Town – The number of vaccination sites in the Western Cape will increase to 53 as of Monday, with more to come.

’’This is part of our scale-up approach where we will bring more sites online regularly, as we significantly increase the number of vaccinations administered daily,’’ Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday.

The province’s Department of Health will bring 23 more public vaccination sites online, bringing the total of public vaccination sites to 42. The private sector will have 11 sites operational as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing online four additional sites.

’’We will also continue with outreaches to old-age homes in the City of Cape Town and commence with outreaches to old-age homes in municipalities outside of the metro.

’’I am also happy to confirm that that the first six public vaccination sites in rural districts will open on Monday, with many more coming online as we scale up.’’

These sites are:

Beaufort West Hospital in the Central Karoo District

Harry Comay Hospital in the Garden Route District

TC Newman CDC in the Cape Winelands District

Worcester CDC in the Cape Winelands District

Caledon Hospital in the Overberg District

Swartland Hospital in the West Coast District

The plan is to eventually scale up to 70 sites in the Metro and 184 sites in districts outside of the City.

The following sites are already operational:

Pelican Park Clinic

Mathew Goniwe Clinic

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic

Hanover Park Community Day Centre

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre

Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre

Heideveld Community Health Clinic

Mitchells plain Community Health Clinic

Nyanga Community Day Centre

Gugulethu Clinic

Eerste River Clinic

Cape Town Civic Centre (Occupation Health office)

Private sites at Clicks stores include:

Constantia

Tyger Valley

West Coast Village

Blue Route

Paarl Mall

Vredendal Mall

Edgemead

The new sites coming online from Monday are:

Bishop Lavis Clinic

Bothasig CDC

Adriaanse Clinic

Chesnut Clinic

Chestnut Satellite Clinic

Delft CHC

Durbanville CDC

Goodwood CDC

Kraaifontein Clinic

Kuyasa Library

Lansdowne Library Hall

Ocean View Civic Centre

Reed Street CDC

Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic

Stikland Hospital

Symphony Way CDC

Tafelsig Thusong Centre

Beaufort West Hospital

Harry Comay Hospital

TC Newman CDC

Worcester CDC

Caledon Hospital

Swartland Hospital

In addition to the public sites, the following private sector sites will also come online on Monday:

Cape Gate Mediclinic

Milnerton Mediclinic

Geneva Mediclinic

Vergelegen Mediclinic

IOL