Cape Town – The advert for the position of provincial police commissioner in the Western Cape went out in the middle of August. Yet Western Cape residents will seemingly have to wait longer than anticipated for the post to be filled after it became vacant at the end of July.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has apparently stepped in and stopped the process, EWN reported, following the transfer of Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal.
This comes after Major-General Jeremy Vearey lodged an official complaint against possible manipulation of the shortlisting process for a provincial commissioner.
In August, Cele said: “We have to follow a process of candidates applying and interviewing them. We would love to do this in the shortest possible time, so that the Western Cape can have a permanent police commissioner.
“We want to stabilise the area and want the new commissioner to put his team together."