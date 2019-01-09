Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - As millions of pupils across the country go back to school on Wednesday, some children are not yet able to start the 2019 academic year as they have not been placed or enrolled in a school. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond advised parents who have been unable to place their child or children in a school, or who have failed to enrol their child early, to approach their district office for assistance.

"Each district office has identified officials who will assist parents who struggle to find a place," Hammond said. "They can visit the WCED website for a list of district officials as well as answers to Frequently Asked Questions regarding enrolments."

Hammond said additional spaces would also become available where learners have “double parked” by accepting at more than one school.

"We are aware that there will be areas of demand and have planned as far as possible to counter this with additional resources and mobiles, however, we sometimes cannot predict where increased growth occurs. For example, the relocation of a community to another area.

"The WCED will have a clearer idea of shifts in enrolment after the 10-day Snap survey later in January."

In the Western Cape, more than 1.1 million pupils - 108 325 are Grade 1s - start school in the province on Wednesday.

The WCED said that to accommodate the growth in numbers, they had completed five new schools in preparation for the new school year.

Three mobile schools were also been completed to accommodate additional growth in hotspot areas and 46 additional mobile classrooms have been erected in areas identified for growth, as well as 34 brick and mortar classrooms.