What to do in an armed robbery: tweeps share safety tips after N2 attack goes viral

Durban - Tweeps are sharing what to do and what not to do if you're ever caught in a dangerous situation. While some say it is safer to speed off or fight back, others believe motorists should hand over their keys because their lives are invaluable. The tweets come after a video of an attack on a man and woman on the N2 highway in Cape Town went viral.

In the clip, the two are driving along the highway when a group of armed men approach their vehicle. The man hoots as the armed men walk towards them. They proceed to open the car doors and the man and woman are heard pleading with them to "take everything".

Cape Town#Crime#bhekicelemustgo pic.twitter.com/XYwMCkR1FU — AgentLeon (@AgentLeonV3) August 23, 2022 I know people react differently to stressful situations but in this moment it would have been over for those guys they way I would have driven over them and through them — stephndstuff🇿🇦 (@stephndstuff) August 23, 2022 This happened to me 2 months ago just before the Spine Rd turnoff, one stood right in front of the car and pointed a gun at me. others banged on the windows trying to break them. I put foot and tried to run him over. Scratched my car but they got away. No way was I stopping!!! — Rightyroo (@Riteyroo) August 23, 2022

I would have reversed after going forward first , then done that a few 100 times until the red moosh blended into tar grey, — Prof. FX 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@foxtrotxray) August 23, 2022 Shouldn’t stop. Drive them over. — Markus (@Markusorilious) August 23, 2022 We must all think about this, role play in your minds what you should do in different circumstances. Over and over.

Then if it happens you are better prepared to do best you can.

Defensive driving isnt only about avoiding car crashes. Being aware is a must. — Sinthiwe Strawson (@Sanebutnot) August 23, 2022

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, confirmed that police are investigating the incident. "Be advised that a robbery with a firearm case was opened at Sea Point SAPS for investigation on Sunday. The case will be transferred to Khayelitsha SAPS for further investigation," he said. To protect yourself against hijackings, the National Hijacking Prevention Academy (NHPA) and Dialdirect provide the following tips:

Anywhere, any time. And yes, it CAN happen to you – Always be alert, especially when your vehicle is moving slowly, or coming to a complete stop. Avoid being distracted and pay careful attention to your surroundings. Back to basics: Know your neighbours, keep your driveway free of places where perpetrators can hide and ensure it is well-lit. Remember to lock doors when driving. Roadmap - Plan your route carefully to avoid driving at unsafe times and through unsafe areas, or coming to a stop/driving slower, therefore becoming an easier target. Alternate your habits and routes.

Check the tail - If you suspect you are being followed, make a couple of false turns. If someone is still following you, drive to the nearest police station. Gate safe: Automatic gate: If possible, stop in the road, parallel to your gate, giving yourself an escape route. Once the gate is fully open, turn in, and stop your vehicle just on the inside. Wait for it to close behind you before proceeding to park. You want to avoid being followed into your property, as a hijacking could turn into a house robbery.

Non-automatic gate: Stop right in front of the gate. Check if it’s safe before exiting your vehicle. Leave the key in the ignition and engine running, open and close the door so that, in the event of an attack, the perpetrator does not have to approach you to take the vehicle. Move as swiftly as you can. Stop smart: Time your approach to traffic lights in such a way that you don’t have to come to a complete stop. When stopping behind a vehicle at a traffic light / stop sign, make sure you can see its rear tyres touch the road surface. This will make it more difficult to be boxed in, and give you enough space to escape, if needed. Also move swiftly when picking up or dropping off passengers or goods. Smash & grab: Keep your phone and other valuables out of sight. Thieves and hijackers often “window shop” before striking. Avoid driving with windows wide open.

What to do if you are confronted by a hijacker: Remember, first and foremost, that your life is worth more than your vehicle. Do not speak too fast and do not make sudden movements.

Do not lose your temper, threaten or challenge the hijacker and do exactly as you’re told. Do not resist, especially if the hijacker is armed. Surrender your vehicle and move away. Do not reach for your purse or valuables. Leave everything in the vehicle.

Do not make eye contact with the hijacker. They may perceive this behaviour as a threat. Put your hands up immediately to show you have surrendered. Use your left hand to unlock the door and use the same hand to undo the seatbelt and put the car out of gear. With an automatic vehicle, just pull up the handbrake. When getting out of your vehicle, turn your body sideways, lift your shoulders and use your hands and arms to cover the head/neck area. Move away from the vehicle immediately. Keep your hands still and visible to the hijacker to give them assurance of your passive consent. Directly following a hijacking: