Johannesburg - The SPCA has launched an investigation into the discovery of a female Aardvark on the Sunset beach in Milnerton. Alex Aitkenhead, who discovered the animal while walking on the beach, said in a post he shared on Facebook: “This must have been a pet on board a vessel and probably fell overboard and drowned.”

Aitkenhead also described that the animal was in good condition upon finding it. The carcass of the ant bear was collected from the beach by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) from the beach before being handed over to the SPCA. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Jaco Pieterse told News24 that the ant bear is suspected to have died of suffocation or a heart attack.

The SPCA also conducted an autopsy on the carcass of the animal which revealed that the animal was already dead by the time it went into the water, either having been dumped overboard a ship close to shore or was somehow put into the sea from land. “Even though the animal was already deceased, it was in remarkably good shape when pulled from the surf zone by members of the public and left on the beach where it was collected," said Pieterse. Pieterse added: “The aardvark showed no signs of external trauma that might have indicated how she came to be floating in the sea.

“Examining her heart, [we] noticed conditions that would indicate that she had suffered from heart failure and some fluid on the lungs would indicate shock lung; which is a state most often caused by suffocation (such as being kept in a box with no ventilation might induce).” Furthermore the SPCA has committed that it will continue to investigate the mystery around the ant bear that was washed ashore and will also be looking at camera footage and taking into account reports received from several eyewitnesses to help solve this wildlife mystery. “The SPCA is appealing to anyone who might have any information to please contact the organisation,” said Pieterse.

