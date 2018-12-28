The City of Cape Town will look at introducing functional art to other neighbourhoods after the Langa project which has brought cultural, social and economic value to the area. Picture: Supplied by City of Cape Town

Johannesburg - The city of Cape Town will look at introducing functional art to other neighbourhoods after the Langa project which has brought cultural, social and economic value to the area, it said on Friday. Member of the mayoral committee for community services and health Zahid Badroodien completed a tour of public art in Langa which included pieces demonstrating how functional art benefit the community and visitors. The initiative is being led by the city’s arts and culture department.

Colourful mosaic benches provide seating while special picnic tables with embedded chessboards provide a space to play and relax.

"Langa boasts several pieces of functional public art - from the mosaic benches, which each has its own story to tell, to the newly commissioned large murals due to be completed in the next financial year," Badroodien said.

"The new murals at the entrance to the township, known as the Old Flats project, will be completed in the coming months and reflects the history and culture of Langa."

Projects for the new year include a public arts tour in Manenberg and a mural project for Ocean View.

African News Agency (ANA)