Wolseley serial killer sentenced to 25 years imprisonment

Cape Town - A serial killer who had residents in the Breede Valley in the Western Cape fearing for their lives has finally been sentenced in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Siyamcela Sombambela, 34, cast a cloud of fear over the community of Wolseley where he killed three women in the Pine Valley informal settlement during October 2020.

He was convicted of murdering Bernandine Frans, 21, Miché Pienaar, 25 and 33-year-old Grizella Minnaar. The court sentenced him to 15 years on each count of murder, of which 10 years of each count will run concurrently. Sombambela is set to serve a period of 25 years.

This after he entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk explains how police uncovered the bodies of the victims. “On Saturday, October 24, 2020, after 11pm, he (Sombambela) was seen dragging something and the community alerted police to the suspicious activity.

“Upon arrival, police made a gruesome discovery and found the body of 21-year-old Bernadine Frans from the Pine Valley community. Sombambela, also residing in the area, was arrested. “On Sunday, October 25, 2020, police were called out to the area again after a passer-by discovered a shallow grave in an open field where a woman's body was found. “The body was later identified as 25-year-old Miché Pienaar. A further search in the area by police led to the discovery of another grave not far from the first one.

“A second body, later identified as 33-year-old Grizella Minnaar, was discovered,” Van Wyk said. The victim’s families were not satisfied by the sentencing, as they wanted Sombambela to receive the maximum sentence - life imprisonment. Speaking to eNCA outside, Kristien Marthinus, mother of Bernadine Frans was visibly upset.