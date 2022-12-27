Woman attacked by pit bulls in Cape Town says she thought her life was ending

Johannesburg – “I cried so much, thinking my life was ending”, said Phunyezwa Bongoza, the 43-year-old woman attacked by pit bulls in Cape Town. Bongoza was attacked by pit bulls while on duty picking up dustbins in Bellville.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, Bongoza relayed how she was attacked by pit bulls. “I was on duty yesterday and after collecting the bins and emptied them into the truck, I turned around and saw two pit bulls running towards me, the owner who is female, tried to call them but they didn’t listen and continued to charge towards me. “I tried to run to the truck and people who were on the streets also ran, however the dogs caught up with me and bit me in the leg and I fell to the ground.

“People tried to throw stones at the dogs and hit them but they gripped me with their teeth so hard for about 15 minutes.” One of the dogs also tried to bite her in the neck, however one of her colleague’s quick actions fortunately helped to avert that when he hit it before it could get to my neck. Bongoza also expressed that she was so afraid, crying and screaming during this time saying this was the longest 15 minutes of her life, thinking that she was going to die.

Story continues below Advertisement

Phunyezwa Bongoza, the 43-year-old woman attacked by pit bulls in Cape Town. “One of the neighbours managed to hit the dogs off me and the owner of the dogs called her husband who then took me to hospital and apologised profusely. However at that time his apology meant nothing because I was still shaken up.” “I haven’t seen the owners since they dropped me off at the hospital,” said Bongoza. Bongoza is currently in hospital receiving medical attention at Melomed in Belleville and said she is recovering however emotionally and mentally she is far okay and can still vividly remember that moment being attacked by the dogs.

Story continues below Advertisement