Woman bust with tik, mandrax during bus raid

Cape Town - A woman has been arrested and drugs worth hundreds of thousands of rand were confiscated when passenger buses were searched in two separate incidents in the Plettenberg Bay area in the Western Cape, near the Eastern Cape border, the South African Police Service said.

"Concerted efforts to eradicate drug trafficking at major entry points into the Western Cape once again yielded positive results with the confiscation of drugs with an estimated street value of about R570 000 at the Tsitsikamma Tollgate near Plettenberg Bay on Friday, 09 October at about 03:20," Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said in a statement.

Officers attached to the SAPS Eden policing cluster visible policing (VisPol) unit and Tsitsikamma K9 were strategically deployed at a roadblock along the N2 highway when they stopped a passenger bus that was en-route to Cape Town, he said.

Upon searching the vehicle they found a suspicious suitcase in the luggage compartment of the bus. The suitcase was positively linked to a passenger that apparently boarded the bus in Port Elizabeth earlier.

A further search resulted in the discovery of 3955 Mandrax tablets and two plastic bags containing tik (crystal methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R310 000 in the suitcase.