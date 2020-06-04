Woman shot dead, nephew wounded after Cape Flats robbers target car

Cape Town – Police are appealing for help to trace the gunmen who shot and killed a Delft woman in a suspected robbery on Tuesday night. The heartsore family of Anneline Rangolie, 38, say they are struggling to come to terms with her death after seeing her slumped behind the wheel of her silver VW Polo in Beethoven Street shortly after midnight, just a few roads from her home. Brother-in-law Jeremiah Abels, 46, says they were asleep at home when they heard frantic screams at their gate. “It was her girlfriend and she told us that Anneline and her nephew were shot in her car,” he says. “We rushed there and saw that she was dead behind the wheel and her nephew was shot in the bum but survived the shooting.

“It happened just before midnight and we are unsure of what exactly happened, all we were told is that about five guys tried to rob them and shot them.

Anneline Rangolie was shot dead in her car in Beethoven Street, Delft. Picture: Supplied

“The police took her car away from the scene and said there were items stolen from the car.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident and says Delft police were called to Beethoven Street at 11.55pm.

“On arrival, SAPS members found a 38-year-old woman in a seated position on the driver side of a silver VW Polo,” says Van Wyk.

“She sustained a gunshot wound to her stomach and she was declared deceased.

“Another victim, a 21-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound on his buttocks and was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. No arrests have been made as yet.”

Abels says Anneline’s family would be meeting soon to decide where she will be buried.

“She was not married and did not have any children but she had a long-term girlfriend.

“Anneline was a very friendly person and we are all missing her and very shocked that she died this way. She worked for Transnet for many years.

“The family is originally from Beaufort West so we are not sure yet if she will be buried there,” says Abels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Vuyiselo Tshambo on 082 469 6403.

