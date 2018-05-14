The woman accused of murdering her two relatives and then burying them in their own backyard in Delft is still too sick to continue her trial. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The woman accused of murdering her two relatives and then burying them in their own backyard in Delft is still too sick to continue her trial.

A week ago, Levonna Jacobs, 38, was rushed to Karl Bremer Hospital in Parow after an operation wound turned septic.

The situation was the same on Monday at the Western Cape High Court where Jacobs’ trial was expected to resume.

The court heard that Jacobs was too ill to attend proceedings.

She is recovering from an operation she underwent on 23 April following stomach complaints and menstrual pains.

The matter was postponed to 16 May.

Prosecutors are set to prove that Jacobs killed her aunt, Virna Jacobs, 47, and her cousin, Rowena Jacobs, 26, to take ownership of the home of her uncle Donovan Jacobs, 47, in Seringue Avenue, in Delft-South.

Donovan was murdered in March 2015 during an argument over a burger with a tenant.

It is alleged Jacobs strangled the women to death and buried their bodies in the backyard, which she later had covered with cement.

She then allegedly told family members the mother and daughter had left the Western Cape for work opportunities, despite Rowena having two minor children, which she had “left behind”.

Family members eventually dug up the bodies themselves in December 2015, four months after the women’s disappearance.

