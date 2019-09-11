A taxi driver caught by TSU Security guards after allegedly raping a passenger in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A taxi driver was captured by private security guards after he allegedly raped a female passenger for 10 hours in his van. The traumatised woman said the suspect beat her up before raping her and she thought he was going to kill her too.

Her terrifying ordeal came to an end when the suspect could not maintain his erection and the enraged man threw her out of the Toyota Quantum near Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch.

Someone found her and called private firm, TSU Security, as well as the police.

The driver was nabbed in Khayelitsha after he was stuck in peak hour traffic.

The 26-year-old woman from Khayelitsha said on Monday just after 7am she took a taxi to work in Stellenbosch as usual.

“He picked me up near my home when I was on my way to work. I was alone in the taxi with him, but I was not worried as I always took a taxi so early,” she told the Daily Voice.

She said the driver was en route to Stellenbosch, but then took an unfamiliar turn-off. He stopped the van and told her he wanted to pee.

“But then he got into the back of the van and he took my phone and broke it. I don’t know him and this man was calm, but I saw evil when he spoke to me.

“He touched me in my private places and forced himself inside of me. He beat me and I prayed God would not let me die this way.”

She said he raped her “many times” over the next 10 hours and only stopped when his erection failed.

“God saved me when the man could not get hard anymore and he threw me out of the taxi.”

Shortly after this, the woman was found near Spier at 5.40pm.

A TSU officer, who asked not to be identified, said they are just glad the woman was not murdered.

“The woman was thrown out of the Quantum taxi and a client assisted by calling us,” the officer said.

“We took her with us and one of our other vehicles, also on patrol, tracked the taxi whose number plates we had gotten from the client. We followed at a pace until we got close to the van on Makhaza Street in Khayelitsha. It was peak hour traffic and we had to force the driver off the road.

“The victim was asked to identify him and the ID was positive. We held the driver and the van, until the police arrived. She is very brave and we hope he gets what he deserves.”

Police did not respond to any Daily Voice queries by Tuesday night.

Daily Voice