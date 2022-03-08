Women are slowly making strides within Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies

Cape Town - Historically, positions in South Africa’s security organs have been dominated by men. However, in 2022 the landscape has evolved, particularly within the Mother City. On International Women’s Day IOL spoke to the City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith to ascertain the impact of women in enforcement operations and crime prevention.

Earlier this month Smith took to social media to reveal how an old trick used by criminals when confronted by authorities - where illegal items are given to women to hold since police officers may only search the same sex - a trick that often works but did not due to the “large proportion” of women officers. IOL sought to find out the true proportion of women officers in Cape Town’s security organs, and what impact this has had on upholding the law in the city. Within five years between 2017 and 2022, the number of women officers in the City’s Law Enforcement increased from a ratio of 3:1 (men: women) to 2:1.

2017: 225 women, 661 men

2022: 318 women, 638 men Overall, with a total workforce of 2 168, more than 40% are women. “Perhaps our most significant achievement comes from our LEAP division, a specific unit created in partnership between the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government. “These units are deployed to the worst affected SAPS precincts within the municipality, with a goal of achieving core deliverables including that of helping to reduce the murder rate,” Smith said.

There are 44% (474) women officers in the Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP). “These elite units often have to confront some of the country’s worst criminal elements head on, in communities stricken by gangsterism and violent crime. In these units, our female officers hold their own and prove that many tasks reserved previously only for men, they themselves can perform equally and in some cases even better,” Smith adds. The City’s Metropolitan Police Services illustrates similar representation as 32% of the total workforce are women.

Five years ago the Traffic Services operational staff consisted of a ratio between men and women at 3:1. In 2022, there are currently 1.2 male officers to one woman officer in the Traffic Services. Despite common stereotypes around gender, Smith says in his experience being out on patrol there are women officers who have not stood back one inch for their willingness to be assertive and men who displayed a gentle approach. “To the females in our directorate, who stand up alongside their male counterparts, who go out daily to serve our citizens and make our City safer, to all the female enforcement staff around our province, I salute you,” Smith said.

