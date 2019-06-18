File picture

Cape Town - A Woodstock orphanage manager was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for allegedly defrauding the institution amid a scandal which included allegations of sexual abuse of children, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, more commonly known as the Hawks, said on Tuesday. In a statement, the Hawks said the woman, 49, was arrested during a sting operation conducted by its serious corruption investigation team in collaboration with the department of social development.

The Hawks allege she redirected donor funds meant for operating the orphanage into her personal bank account.

"At the time of the arrest, there were 35 children in the building none of whom any record existed on the premises. The DSD played a vital role in reuniting the children with their immediate families," the statement said.

"Prior [to] the arrest, the centre was allegedly shut down on 12 June, by the DSD. Consequently, seventeen (17) children were removed from the building after receiving allegations of sexual abuse, which are currently under investigation."

