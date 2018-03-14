Cape Town - The Woodstock Community Hall was alive with the sound of music on Tuesday when more than 50 cops were honoured for their long service in the police force.

It was stomachs in and chests out as the members of Woodstock SAPS received 10-, 20- and 30-year-long service medals from their Station Commander, Colonel Dumezweni Ntsezo, and Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lilian van Wyk.

The men and women in blue were striking in their uniforms as they stood at attention, while a police band struck up a few good songs.

While there was no dancing, the band played songs like Endless Love, My Girl, One Moment in Time and How Deep is your Love in the background as medals were being handed out.

They ended off the ceremony with a national salute and the playing of the national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.

Captain Pieter Mol, who has a police career spanning 34 years, says 28 of these were while being stationed at Woodstock Police Station.

The captain proudly received his 20-year service medal, and says this was made possible thanks to hard work and honesty.

“I would not have been here today if it was not for hard work and honesty. For the young officers, I would advise you to uphold the code of conduct of SAPS,” he said.

“Be positive and professional in all you do. Always be hard-working and honest. To the criminals, know we are hot on your heels. We will find you.”

Woodstock police spokesperson, Sergeant Hilton Malila, who was the Master of Ceremonies for the event, also received his 10-year service medal.

Malila, who has been at Woodstock SAPS for 18 years, says: “It was a very special feeling receiving the medal from the brigadier. Even though I had to arrange the ceremony and be a part of it, the emotions were totally different.

“I was almost in tears because the wonderful words of encouragement by the brigadier as she placed the medal on my blazer was inspiring and touching.”

Daily Voice