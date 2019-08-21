File picture: Pexels



Cape Town - Nudity has always been a topic people are fascinated with, this may be the reason why the #NakedInFrontOfYourKids is trending on Twitter.

South African Twitter users have been taking the debate of being naked in front of their family members to social media on Wednesday.





The discussion of when it is appropriate to stop being naked in front of your kids or when your parents stopped doing this has been a major topic on Twitter.





The #NakedInFrontOfYourKids has been trending on Twitter late on Wednesday afternoon and has close to 1 600 tweets already.





Here are what South Africans are saying:





#NakedInFrontOfYourKids Hhay mina I think this is only ok if a mother is naked infront of her daughter or a father in front of his son. Otherwise nje. A child will be taught about the opposite sex when they get to the right age, where they can properly understand it. pic.twitter.com/KJEJ73TbKP — S'lindile (@Sleeh_s) August 21, 2019



One should NEVER be #NakedInFrontOfYourKids

The reason we wear clothes is to maintain modesty.

One should only display nakedness in front of one's spouse.NEVER your children. That is just immoral! — Lady S. (@Baroness57) August 21, 2019



#NakedInFrontOfYourKids I don't have kids but my nephew was like "were is your penis" he's only 3 years. pic.twitter.com/39LamFVaFD — Lesedi Thabang (@__sedi_bang__) August 21, 2019





My family won’t stop this.from grandma to mom to aunts

#NakedInFrontOfYourKids pic.twitter.com/QPUHU9mXis — Neo Ndaba 👅 (@iam_neyon) August 21, 2019





#NakedInFrontOfYourKids this is one thing parents wont agree on, because children turn out different so its a tricky one pic.twitter.com/UHSTjo3MaQ — Black (@The_Yard_Sesh) August 21, 2019





#NakedInFrontOfYourKids i stoped doing this when my 2years old son shouted "mama ipipi lakho alikho" pic.twitter.com/SQo2ZExg9H — suppersized diva (@phatQuen) August 21, 2019





I didn't mind bathing and walking naked infront of my son until he was three and my mom complained abt it. Now he is 6years and very shy when he sees me naked he covers his eyes,he will be like I'm not looking and turn his his back away #NakedInFrontOfYourKids pic.twitter.com/M7qUOr2xR1 — 👸Nubian queen👸 (@queenlangelihle) August 21, 2019





#NakedInFrontOfYourKids When I was very young, I used to do a quick u-turn when I bumped into my mom or other female relatives naked, myb bathing. pic.twitter.com/2TmHkaV4vp — Masterpiece WO'MCULO Kunene (@WoMculo) August 21, 2019





I think people need to think carefully abt this one. We live amongst sexual predators and pedophiles. Some within our own families. Just don’t forget to teach ur kids to know when it’s NOT ok for an adult to be naked around them. #NakedInFrontOfYourKids — IG: IAMCOOCKIEBEAR (@Coockiebear1) August 21, 2019





#NakedInFrontOfYourKids my daughter is 3 years old and i never allow her in a room if im naked thats just inappropriate, the child is still tryna study her own body she don need another stress of tryna understand why her body is different from her dads naah fam — Sanele Bryan Ngobese (@BryanSanele) August 21, 2019





#NakedInFrontOfYourKids reading this hashtag I realise that man are the once that have a problem with this, man see nakedness as sex and this is a problem and big problem. #Nakednessisnotsex — mogotlo (@mogotlo1) August 21, 2019





Hay guys hayi, I have a daughter, there is no way I'm walking naked infront of her, I do not care how you justify it, it's so wrong in so many levels, social workers would have to investigate that, rightly so, you say normalise nudity, I say disgusting #NakedInFrontOfYourKids — Africanbhura (@africanbhura) August 21, 2019



