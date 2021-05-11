You can now use WhatsApp to register for Covid-19 vaccine - Here’s how

CAPE TOWN - South Africans over the age of 60 and healthcare workers can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine through WhatsApp or a USSD code at no cost.

As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is expected to kick off next Monday(17 May), the service is only open for people over the age of 60 as well as healthcare workers which have not been vaccinated through the Sisonke protocol.

With a population of over 700, 000 the Western Cape has seen less than a quarter;181,000 people registered for the vaccine since 16 April 2021.

“We are going on an extra drive to encourage people to be registered on the system. We want to increase the numbers over the coming weeks and this will enable those who don’t have access to the internet to register,” said Western Cape Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.

How to access the services:

WhatsApp

USSD

No ID number

The process is similar to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) Self Registration Portal which was set up as a website by the government.

After providing your ID and medical aid number, users will be asked to read the EVDS privacy policy and accept it. They will then be required to input their personal identification data and register for a booking.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said officials were ready to give the registered elderly their jabs and the second phase of the vaccine rollout program will go ahead as planned.

