A source says the men, who face more than 50 charges relating to gang activities in Lentegeur, had cops, lawyers and officials at Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court in stitches last week when they came up with the tall tale.
The 10 men, who may not yet be identified, were bust several weeks ago along with ex-cop Penelope Ventura, who is alleged to be a drug dealer, for a wide range of charges including six murders, several attempted murders, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).
Photographed
The source says that during their bail application last Wednesday, the men, who had earlier refused to have their gang tattoos photographed by police, were angry when they were ordered by the Magistrate to have their pictures taken during the lunch break.