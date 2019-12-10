You must be pudding us on!: Court officers in stitches over gang tattoo ruse









Ten alleged gang members told the court that 'JCY' means Jelly, Custard, Yoghurt. Cape Town - A group of dumb thugs from Mitchells Plain tried to fool cops into believing that their JCY tattoos stand for Jelly, Custard and Yoghurt. A source says the men, who face more than 50 charges relating to gang activities in Lentegeur, had cops, lawyers and officials at Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court in stitches last week when they came up with the tall tale. The 10 men, who may not yet be identified, were bust several weeks ago along with ex-cop Penelope Ventura, who is alleged to be a drug dealer, for a wide range of charges including six murders, several attempted murders, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Photographed The source says that during their bail application last Wednesday, the men, who had earlier refused to have their gang tattoos photographed by police, were angry when they were ordered by the Magistrate to have their pictures taken during the lunch break.

The Daily Voice reported on the alleged links between a former Mitchells Plain police officer and the JCY gang.

“It was done at the cells at the court. When they took off their clothes and were asked about the JCY tattoos, which we know mean Junior Cisko Yakkies and show a gang affiliation, they told the officers it stands for Jelly, Custard and Yoghurt.

“Everyone was laughing because each and everyone came up saying the same thing.”

The source says when asked why they would tattoo dessert abbreviations on their bodies, the suspects couldn’t answer.

“They were like babies and one by one they came up and said the same thing. It was clear they had come up with the story inside the mang because they want to avoid the POCA charges.”

Lentegeur Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron De Villiers says the suspects are being absurd and the community knows they are liars.

The 10 alleged members of the Junior Cisco Yakkies gang appeared in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court this week

“Nothing happens if they are not here. The area is quiet. Residents are happy about their arrest and many signed the petition calling for their bail to be denied,” he says.

“This thing of Jelly, Custard and Yoghurt is ridiculous. It is absurd as we all know it stands for their gang name.

“Gee hulle dan nou puddings uit in die community? (Are they handing out pudding to the community?)” De Villiers asked jokingly.

The group will return to Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on Friday to hear if their bail application is successful.

Ventura was previously a cop at Mitchells Plain Police Station.

It is alleged she left the force to sell drugs for the JCYs.

