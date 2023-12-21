Your ultimate guide to a Table Mountain adventure

Ah, December! The month of sunshine, good vibes, and the perfect opportunity to embark on a journey to South Africa's beloved New7Wonders of Nature – Table Mountain. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) is all geared up to make your visit unforgettable. We list tips to have your best summer adventure yet.

Fun things to do – Cable Card Magic: If you are a big fan of the cable car experience, opt for the Cable Card which offers one return trip per day, weather permitting. According to the TMACC website, the Cable Card Adult Ticket is R1260.00, the cable card Child Ticket is approximately R630.00 and the Fast Track Cable Card is R4750.00.

– Virtual Reality Plan B: If Cape wind plays a little rough, there is also the option to go virtual with the immersive Virtual Reality Table Mountain experience. – Last-Minute Gifts: We are in the festive season of giving but sometimes its easy to forget a gift or two. The TMACC's retail outlets have you covered with plenty of gift ideas. – Dine with a View: If virtual reality isn’t your thing and you are already sorted with gifts, treat your loved ones to a meal at the Lower and Top Stations.

– Guided Walks: Enjoy free guided walks available between 9am and 3pm. Not only will you be at one with nature, but you will also be provided insights into the mountain's history, geology, flora, and fauna. – Hiking Bliss: Explore scenic routes like Platteklip Gorge. Remember to carry water and sun protection, especially with the anticipated hot summer. Things to remember to have fun and avoid inconvenience

– Weather Check: Cape Town's summer can be deceiving. Always bring a warm jacket; conditions can change rapidly at the top. – Essential Gear: Pack suitable shoes, sunscreen, a hat, and enough water for your adventure. – Hiking Safety: If you are hiking, travel in groups, stick to daytime hikes, and ensure good visibility.

– Solo Exploration: Download the VoiceMap app for an audio tour at the Lower and Upper Cableway Stations. – Stay Updated: Check tablemountain.net for real-time information on waiting times and weather conditions. With 94 years of service, the Cableway has been the go-to method for visitors to effortlessly ascend the 1,067 metres above sea level to Table Mountain's summit. The panoramic views from Table Bay harbour to the Camps Bay coastline are nothing short of postcard-perfect.