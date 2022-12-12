What’s wrong with preaching on trains? Churches seek answers from Prasa over ban on preaching in trains

Pretoria - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) is seeking answers from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on the published regulations which ban several activities, including preaching, a traditional activity on the highly-utilised commuter trains. “As the SACC, we take a view that, firstly, we do not condemn in any way, shape or form what Prasa is doing. We are seeking to say, let us have a conversation as a country and understand why certain decisions are taken. And key to these decisions is our view that Prasa would not take such a decision unless it is informed by something it believes is important enough to make these rules,” Mzwandile Molo, SACC deputy secretary general spoke to Newzroom Afrika.

“We are clear in our minds that the trains are part of the extension of the public square and the public experience of our people, and part of that is living with the freedom to express your religious views, freedom to share what you believe in, in terms of your faith, and we believe that kind of freedom must be counter-balanced by experiences of those who might not want to be disturbed, wanting to be in safe, quieter space. “As the SACC, if we understand why Prasa makes that decision, it makes it possible to say to our communities - this is the reason, and this reason makes quite clear sense, and we believe we can support it. If it doesn’t make sense, we can then find solutions with Prasa, as communities that are interested in this work.” Last week, Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng told IOL that activities like religious gatherings, gambling and trading, which have been commonplace on the commuter trains, are not allowed on the new Prasa trains.

She said Prasa had introduced the new rolling stock known as “The People’s Train” as part of rebuilding its infrastructure. “The current rolling stock is structured differently and has open coaches. Due to this openness of coaches and oneness of the train sets, it is important not to impose behavioural system on any of our commuters. It is also in the interest of prioritising safety,” said Mofokeng. “Attached, please find our conditions of carriage, which stipulates no smoking, no trading, no churches, no gambling. We also have a Passenger Service Charter that (outlines) the service that Prasa is offering to commuters.”

She said Prasa had embarked on an education campaign to teach commuters about new rules. "These activities have demonstrated over the years that they inconvenience many commuters and limit free movement inside the train," said Mofokeng.