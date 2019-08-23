The runners-up and winners of last year's National High Schools Quiz: Stefan Friedrick, Santhani Rungan, Aaron Naidu and Jaedon Naidu from Eden College in Durban who came second and Neo Nkosi, Ashley Nyadongo, Shweta Kistan and Raoul Daniel Govender from Midland Primary and High School from Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

It's that time of the year again - when eight teams battle it out to take home the National High Schools Quiz trophy as well as fantastic prizes. The final takes place on 19 September 2019 at the IIE's Varsity College Sandton campus where this year's National High School Quiz winner will walk away with R20 000 for their school, R5 000 for each team member and teacher, a MECER tablet for each team member, winners title, trophy, medals and certificates.

The runner up team will receive R10 000 for their school, R2 500 for each team member and teacher, a MECER tablet for each team member, medals and certificates.

How it works

A total of 285 teams with four pupils in each team - that's 1140 children altogether - participated in weekly quiz rounds in their region. Winners of the local high school quiz events progressed to the Regional Quiz Finals, with the top two teams from each region then qualifying for the National High School Quiz with IIE Varsity College.

The questions in the local and regional quiz rounds were based on content published in Independent Media's leading newspaper titles: the Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus.

For the National High School Quiz, questions will be based on content specially chosen from the IOL website, and will cover the following categories: current affairs, sport, business, politics and entertainment.

Finalists confirmed so far are South Peninsula High School and Maitland High School, after South Peninsula won the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz for the seventh time while former winners Maitland High School came second.

Maitland High learners shared that the process has been hard, as during one of the quizzes a team member had experienced a panic attack but what keeps them going is knowing that they have each other’s support.

“We’ve been through a lot as a team,” Ande Kwezi added.

“We keep telling each other to breathe and ‘don’t worry, it’s going to be okay’. Even if one of us falls back, we are going to be there to carry each other through - it’s teamwork,” said Constance Chimwaza.