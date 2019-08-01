Women in law enforcement kicked-off women's month in Rustenburg. Photo: Rustenburg municipality

RUSTENBURG - Women in law enforcement kicked-off women's month with a road safety and law enforcement campaign in Rustenburg on Thursday. The campaign, led by the member of the mayoral community (MMC) responsible for transport Joyce Mashishi-Ntsime included multipurpose roadblock, mobile testing station, warrant of arrest execution, road safety campaign and awareness at the taxi rank.

It was a build-up to the launch of women's month in North West, the national women's month celebration would be held in Vryburg in the North West on August 9.

Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi was expected to lead a multi-disciplinary traffic law enforcement and women’s month launch on Friday, in a continued commitment to reducing fatalities on South Africa’s roads.

The multi-disciplinary traffic law enforcement activation would be undertaken jointly with the North West provincial department of roads and transport, the Rustenburg municipality, the National Traffic Police (NTP) led by the Road Trafic Management Corporation, the South African Police Service and Customs under the banner of the Trans-Kalahari Corridor.

The Trans-Kalahari Corridor carries inter-trade freight and cargo as well as passenger transportation to the tune of millions and plays a critical role in regional relations between South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Magadzi would interact with motorists, truck drivers and passengers during the activation with the operations focusing on unroadworthy vehicles, proper vehicle documentation, driver fitness and any possible illicit operations along the Trans-Kalahari Corridor.

African News Agency (ANA)