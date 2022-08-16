WOMEN’S MONTH: Meet SAPS motor mechanic Sikelelwa Sifingo making her mark in a male-dominated industry

Durban - Despite working in a male-dominated industry Constable Sikelelwa Sifingo says it was “heart-warming” to find that she was always treated with respect. The 29-year-old works as a motor mechanic for the South African Police Services and is being honoured as part of Women’s Month.

Sifingo said watching her dad service his own vehicle and being sent on errands to buy motor spares is what sparked her interest in motor mechanics. She went on to study motor mechanics at False Bay College in Cape Town. “After completing her studies, she further honed her motor mechanic skills during a four-year stint at the Barloworld Academy on an apprenticeship,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

It was Sifingo’s curiosity to work on different vehicle brands that made her apply for a position in the SAPS. According to Colonel Mathe, the SAPS vehicle fleet is massive and comprises an array of brands. Although the SAPS environment is still new to her, Sifingo finds the male artisans at the Maitland garage welcoming to her.

“From the commanders to my colleagues, I am treated with so much respect. It is heart-warming.” She looks forward to growing in the organisation and making a difference within the environment. “Without a reliable vehicle fleet, SAPS crime-fighting efforts cannot deliver safety in communities,” said Sifingo.

