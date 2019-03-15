Students walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut November 12, 2015. Yale’s Vice President for Global Strategy and Deputy Provost for International Affairs, Pericles Lewis, is scheduled to visit South Africa .File photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - Yale University’s Vice President for Global Strategy and Deputy Provost for International Affairs, Pericles Lewis, is scheduled to visit South Africa and other countries on the continent to further grow and deliver on the promise of the Yale Africa Initiative (YAI). The YAI is an ongoing effort by Yale to prioritise and expand upon its collaborations on the continent.

Yale said that during his visit Lewis would meet with important partners, alumni, friends and colleagues.

"During his trip to Johannesburg, one of the key agenda items for Lewis will be to visit faculty, students and administrators at Wits University & Aurum Institute, a longtime Yale partner it has closely collaborated with to accelerate the pipeline of HIV/AIDS and TB researchers by developing mentorship and leadership capacity among mid-career scientists," Yale University said in a statement.

"Through the Clayton-Dedonder Fellowship for Research Leadership, which launched last year, Yale experts will build on multiple strengths in South Africa and at Yale, including the proven models for management and leadership education created by the Yale Global Health Leadership Initiative (GHLI)."

The institution said Lewis would also pay a visit to the African Leadership Academy.

"Co-founded in 2004 by Yale alumnus Chris Bradford, ALA is a two-year college preparatory school located in Johannesburg. Its core curriculum, based on the Cambridge A Levels, includes components that focus on building leadership and entrepreneurial skills, studying issues relevant to Africa, and encouraging team building and original thinking."

The school enrolls 120 students, aged 16 to 19, annually from 45 countries across the continent. ALA’s 737 graduates have gone on to attend several prestigious universities, including Yale, according to ALA’s website.

African News Agency (ANA)