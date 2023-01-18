Pretoria - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe and several senior government officials are today joining the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, at the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, also known as the annual Spring Festival. The event, which is held at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, has become a major highlight on the diplomatic calendar, characterised by a cultural fusion and cuisine.

Story continues below Advertisement

January 22 will this year mark the beginning of the “Year of the Rabbit” an animal which symbolises qualities, including longevity, cautiousness, wittiness and positivity. At the Embassy, Motlanthe will be joined by several government officials, including Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga; Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu; and Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong. Photo: Supplied Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his best wishes to the government and the people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Ramaphosa said he wishes that the advent of the Year of the Rabbit “will indeed endow citizens of the People’s Republic of China with the longevity, peace and prosperity associated with the zodiac sign for the year ahead”. He said South Africa values the vibrant economic relations and political cooperation that characterise its partnership with the People’s Republic of China. “My dear brothers and sisters from China and all Chinese communities around the world, I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year and a prosperous Spring Festival 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On behalf of the Government and People of South Africa, I wish the government and the people of China, including here in South Africa, a happy and fulfilling time of goodwill, celebration and friendship, as you renew the bonds between friends or reunite with family during this period,” said Ramaphosa. “As we enter the New Year, we are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People’s Republic of China in 1998. “In addition, South Africa will succeed China as chair and host of the next BRICS Summit, during which we hope to receive His Excellency, President Xi Jinping in South Africa. These occasions provide ample cause for celebration.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Statistics released by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation earlier this month stated that China is “by far” South Africa’s largest global trading partner. The bilateral trade grew exponentially over the years, increasing from less than R1 billion in 1998 to the current level of R544 billion in 2021, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. South Africa is also China’s number one trading partner in Africa.