Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Yikes! Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding

Published 53m ago

Share

Durban - Eskom has implemented Stage 6 load shedding from 12 noon on Wednesday.

The power utility said this was due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom said it would publish a full statement soon.

Eskom requested the public exercise patience and tolerance over what they describe as a “difficult period.”

They said load shedding was implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves while creating space to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes.

More on this

IOL

Related Topics:

EskomLoadsheddingEnergyService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj