Yikes! Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding

The power utility said this was due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

Durban - Eskom has implemented Stage 6 load shedding from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Eskom said it would publish a full statement soon.

Eskom requested the public exercise patience and tolerance over what they describe as a “difficult period.”

They said load shedding was implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves while creating space to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes.