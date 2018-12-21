File picture.

Johannesburg - National Lottery operator Ithuba on Friday urged the winners of two big Lotto jackpots who have yet to claim their prizes to come forward. The two jackpots amount to more than R31 million and are from the September 19 and December 19 2018 draws.

The first winner, who scooped a whopping jackpot of over R23 million, bought the winning ticket at the Shell garage in Rooihuiskraal and Reddersburg Roads, Centurion while the second winner bought their ticket at Lanipath (PTY) LTD, Protea Boulevard, Protea Glen in Soweto for just R10 has won R8 745 million.

Busisiwe Koloi, head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba says the Lottery operator is particularly excited about having winners during the festive season.

“We are especially excited about winners that we’ve had in the last three months of the year, because as pleasant as the festive season is, it can also bring financial anxiety and it has been a touching experience to see just how much difference winning the Lottery has made in people’s lives, particularly at this time of the year.

"We are hoping that the winners will come forward – it would be such a wonderful Christmas and a New Year gift to them.”

Koloi also adds that the National Lottery has received claims from non-jackpot winners who have won large amounts of money across all games.

“When we speak to these winners about how they intend to spend their money, education and housing are always top of the list. This was the case with a 45-year-old Port Elizabeth woman who came to claim over R250 000 on a Powerball draw, from December 4, 2018. She said she plans on using the money to pay for her daughter’s fees in 2019.

"Another winner, a 63-year-old man from Johannesburg who has recently claimed a Powerball division 2 prize, won R259 171 said that he would use his money to renovate his house, just in time for Christmas”, said Koloi.

Ithuba urged the winners to contact the National Lottery on 0800 484 822 to claim their prize.