Youth Month: Graduate takes lessons for future business despite being in a field she never studied

Cape Town - When we grow up, we constantly change our minds as to what we want to be when we grow up. When we reach Grade 11 we’re supposed to know “where to from here?” Well this may be the case but in South Africa it may not always be fruitful. Shanté Engelbrecht, 26, from Atlantis, is the first graduate in her family and her hopes were high when she finally completed her BA in International Studies, majoring in history and political science at Stellenbosch University in 2021.

Stellenbosch University is one of the most prestigious universities in South Africa. While the Covid-19 pandemic placed a damper on her celebratory graduation, which had to be held virtually, she still beamed with pride. However, she soon learned that having a degree would not escalate her career as she expected.

Speaking to IOL, Engelbrecht explained after her studies she could find no means of an internship or learnership in her field. She was at home and unemployed for six months. “While I was studying, I was part of many social injustice projects and this instilled fire in me, and coming back home I could see the social injustice within my own community.

“I would have loved to get a job in Parliament or work for the United Nations. “I had sent out my CV to many jobs, I applied for anything just to put something on the table. “It was a horrendous experience,” she said.

Shanté Engelbrecht, 26, from Atlantis studies at Stellenbosch University. Photo: supplied While she may have a job in sales at the moment, it is a far cry from what she actually studied. “My life took a massive U-turn. It was a very unfamiliar field for me as I went straight from school, got a bursary and then attended varsity. “I didn’t have that gap year experience as some people had. I had to learn from people. But, my thing in life is to remain teachable.

“I'm a sales agent for a furniture company and basically advertise, canvas various areas in Atlantis and outside depending on when we outsource. It's been eights months in this position so far for me. “You don’t need a degree or anything to teach somebody something. I didn’t know anything about sales but I had to learn,” she said. The second eldest of three children, Engelbrecht said the hard knock was discouraging as things did not go as she had planned.

This also made her reflect on her role within her family. Shanté Engelbrecht, had a virtual graduation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: supplied “I won’t say I am miserable. I see this as a learning opportunity for myself as in the future I would love to have a business of my own. “I think going into the sales agent position really opened up my mind as to how things work on a ground level for a business.

“I think to some extent it’s going to add to my abilities to run a business so that I can look at things from a foundational level. “Do I see it as a long-term venture? No, but I am learning,” she said. With the high rate of unemployment in South Africa, Engelbrecht said it has just made her more determined.

“I think it makes me want to do something about it. I am not one to complain, instead I would want to have my hand in the change of things. “As much as there are certain responsibilities our government may have, I think we also have a role to play as citizens of this country. If we want change, even if we’re working against each other (at this point it’s the country against the government) I think we as the masses of this country have more power. “We don’t realise our power. It is our duty and responsibility as a country to inform the government about what it is that we need. They need to understand they are in a hierarchy in this country and serving us,” she said.

Engelbrecht hopes to start a clothing line that is all inclusive of size, race, etc. Within her business, she aims to have every employee benefits as much as they can. “I will ensure there are collaborations for learnerships, workshops to educate themselves. I don’t want people to just stay at my company. I want to empower people with the power that I do have,” she said.

Because so many people become so stagnant in their workplaces, she hopes to have her future employees get the stepping stone they need to go for their dreams. Engelbrecht said her word of advice to those currently studying was that they needed to be disciplined. “Talent can only get you so far but discipline gets the work done. I feel, that with any position a graduate will get, whether in their field or not, take the lessons that come with it. Every position is put in place to build you up for the future.