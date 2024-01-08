South Africa's Billionaire Boom: No ‘Januworry’ problems for South Africa’s richest men

As many South Africans grapple with the financial aftermath of the festive season, January - or Januworry as many call it - is a month of belt tightening. While a significant portion of the population struggles to recover from December's budgetary excesses, the country's wealthiest individuals navigate a very different economic reality. The latest Forbes Real Time Billionaires list casts a spotlight on this disparity, revealing a small, elite group whose financial concerns are worlds apart from the average South Africans. Topping this list is Johann Rupert and his family, with an astounding net worth of $10 billion (R187bn)

According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires, South Africa’s richest people are: 1. Johann Rupert & Family - The Luxury Goods Titan At the top of this illustrious list is Johann Rupert, chairman of the Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont. The company is well-known for brands such as Cartier and Montblanc. Rupert, with a net worth of $10 billion (R187bn), has not only carved a niche in the luxury market but also holds significant interests in investment company Remgro and Reinet, an investment holding company based in Luxembourg.

Chairman of Remgro Limited Johann Rupert. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers 2. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - Diamonds and Diversification Following Rupert is Nicky Oppenheimer and his family, with a net worth of $8.3 billion (R155bn). The Oppenheimer fortune was primarily built on diamonds through De Beers, once the world's largest diamond producer. In recent years, Nicky Oppenheimer has diversified his investments, venturing into private equity, real estate, and other sectors through his family's investment arm, Stockdale Street Capital. Nicky Oppenheimer. File Picture: Werner Beukes/ Independent Newspapers 3. Patrice Motsepe - Mining Magnate and Philanthropist

Patrice Motsepe, South Africa's first black billionaire, stands third with a net worth of $2.5 billion (R46bn). His wealth originates from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a mining company with interests in a variety of minerals. Motsepe is also known for his philanthropic efforts, having pledged to give half his fortune to improve the lives of the poor, following The Giving Pledge initiated by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Patrice Motsepe, South Africa's first black billionaire, stands third with a net worth of $2.5 billion (R46bn). File Picture: Sia Kambou / AFP 4. Koos Bekker - The Media Mogul Koos Bekker, valued at $2.3 billion (R43bn), transformed South African newspaper publisher Naspers into an e-commerce investor & cable TV powerhouse. His wealth is tied to Naspers' investments in global tech companies, including a remarkable stake in Tencent. Bekker, known for his visionary approach, has been instrumental in positioning Naspers as a significant player on the global tech stage.

Koos Bekker. File Picture: Leon Lestrade/ Independent Newspapers 5. Michiel le Roux - Banking on Success Michiel le Roux, founder of Capitec Bank, has a net worth of $1.1 billion (R20bn). Le Roux's Capitec Bank has revolutionised South African banking, offering accessible and affordable banking solutions to millions. His success story is a testament to the potential of innovative financial services in a developing market.

Capitec CEO, Riaan Stassen and chairman Michiel le Roux. File Picture: Candice Chaplin 6. Christoffel Wiese - Retail Ruler Lastly, Christoffel Wiese, with a net worth of $1 billion (R18bn), made his fortune in retail. He is the largest single shareholder of Shoprite, Africa's largest supermarket chain, and holds significant stakes in various retail and property companies. Despite facing challenges, Wiese's resilience and business acumen have kept him afloat in the billionaire's club. Christoffel Wiese, with a net worth of $1 billion (R18bn), made his fortune in retail. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers As South Africa moves forward, the stark contrast between the immense wealth of these billionaires and the financial struggles of the average citizen becomes increasingly evident. While Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, and their peers continue to thrive in their respective industries, many South Africans face a challenging start to the year, still reeling from the financial strain of not just the festive season, but increases in food, fuel and utility bills.