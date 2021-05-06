South Africa’s Covid-19 deaths climb to 54 557 after 46 more succumb to the virus

Durban - A total of 33 414 people were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours which increased South Africa’s active new cases by 2073, figures from the Department of Health showed.

According to the department’s daily statistics on new infections and deaths, the the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa stood at 1 588 221as of Wednesday.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 773 227.

This came against the backdrop of 46 more Covid-19 related deaths being reported.

Of the latest deaths, the Eastern Cape reported 4, the Free State 1, Gauteng 19, KwaZulu Natal 2, Limpopo 18, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 0.

This took South Africa’s death rate to 54 557.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 510 385, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 353 181.

IOL