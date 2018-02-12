





The closed meeting is taking place at Saint Georges Hotel in Irene, Pretoria. Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president, took over the leadership of the ANC in December in a hotly contested election.





Earlier on, reports emerged that Zuma had agreed to resign as head of state.









Standing outside a meeting of the top leadership of the ruling ANC, SABC correspondent Tshepo Ikaneng cited "authoritative sources" saying 75-year-old Zuma had agreed to step down and formalities on how to tell the nation were being discussed.





This however, was dismissed as "fake news" by his spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga.





ANA and Reuters

Pretoria - Five hours have gone by with no information coming out of Monday's African National Congress' (ANC) National Executive Committee meeting that is widely expected to finalise the fate of beleaguered SA President Jacob Zuma, who has refused his party's requests to step down.