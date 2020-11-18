As the Sultanate of Oman celebrates our 50th National Day, our relationship with SA continues to grow

A message from Oman’s ambassador to South Africa H.E. Mr. Mubarak Bin Salem Al-Zakwani on the Sultanate of Oman's 50th National Day. On 18 November 2020 the Sultanate of Oman is celebrating its 50th National Day since the new dawn of its renaissance under the guidance and the leadership of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. The Sultanate of Oman and South Africa enjoys good relationships emanating from the common principles of the two countries. This relationship was established by great leaders, the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and the late former President Nelson Mandela. Mandela visited Oman twice on May 1999 and April 2002 and met with His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The two leaders discussed the way forward in talks that led to their governments opening their embassies in both countries. Sultan Qaboos greets PresidentNelson Mandela upon his arrival in Muscat at thestart of a Gulf tour in 1999. After His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik assumed power on January 11, 2020, and succeeded the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, he emphasized the consistent approach of Omani politics. The Sultanate has adopted foreign policy principles of non-intervention in other countries' affairs, a respect for international law, and adherence to a non-aligned policy, the country has promoted compromise and peaceful resolutions, encouraging even warring countries to find commonalities and acceptable trade-offs.

The relationship between Oman and South Africa continues to grow under the guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, based on common interests and principles the two nations share.

The Sultanate of Oman has been witnessing great achievements in many aspects. Despite the drop in oil prices internationally, it has been among the top 10 fastest growing economies in the last 25 years with a 7% growth rate.

There is existing cooperation in the scientific field and other economic projects are currently underway. The current relationship between the two countries in terms of trade relations reached approximately 899 million USD from January to December 2019. We hope it will exceed one billion USD in the near future.

There are great opportunities to achieve better results for the trade cooperation between the two countries. The Embassy encourages South African businesses to seek and explore business opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman, since the Sultanate has a developed and vibrant economy.

Oman has a number of ports, economic zones and industrial estates which allow 100% foreign ownership, they often benefit from other investment incentives such as tax holidays and duty exemptions, there are several ports in Oman, such as Duqm port, Sohar port and Salalah port.

When it comes to tourism, we know that both countries have diverse and rich tourism sectors. We noticed that the numbers of the Omani tourists to South Africa have increased in recent years, and from our side we invite the people of South Africa to visit and explore the diverse nature in Oman.

There is a sizable number of South African expatriates in Oman, working in many fields like medical, engineering and educational fields, and and they have established an Oman– South African Friendship Association and South African community in Oman.

We desire only the best for growth and prosperity between Oman and South Africa. May God bless our countries.