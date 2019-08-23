Brand SA in Umlazi & KwaMashu for “Play Your Part” engagements with local learners. Pic: Supplied

For over a year, Brand South Africa, through its “Play Your Part” initiative and comedic trio, Goliath & Goliath, have been travelling across the country to inspire and empower grade 11 and 12 learners on how to become better citizens.



This week they were with learners from Phakathi, Margot Fonteyn and Savannah Park Secondary Schools in Umlazi as well as learners from Sibonelo Secondary, Ngqabakazulu and JL Dube in KwaMashu.

The aim of the Play Your Part masterclass is to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship in business minds of the future. Pic: Supplied

“The Play Your Part initiative is aimed at inspiring and empowering all South Africans to adopt a positive attitude and get involved in shaping the country,” says Brand South Africa Acting CMO: Sithembile Ntombela. “The aim of the masterclass is to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship in business minds of the future, which is why it’s themed Play Your Part: turn your ideas into currency.”