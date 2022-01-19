Brescia House School celebrates 100% pass rate and 100% university entrance

Brescia House School has applauded its Grade 12 class of 2021 for obtaining a 100% pass rate. The school also obtained 100% university entrance. In addition, 58 matric pupils achieved a remarkable total of 223 distinctions - an average of 3.8 distinctions per candidate. Matric pupil Sarah Wimberley achieved an outstanding 10 distinctions (including 100% for Mathematics). Fellow Grade 12 students Asanté Gantsho, Minana Mudoni, Mutsa Mutevedzi and Kirsten Veitch all attained eight distinctions each.

“We are immensely proud of our Grade 12 class of 2021,” said Loredana Borello, head of Brescia High School. “Their resilience and self-discipline stood them in good stead, and we congratulate them all on achieving personal triumphs. They are commended on choosing to remain positive and flexible as they had to adapt to the many changes they faced during this pandemic year. “Thanks must go to the pupils for their enduring and consistent efforts, to their parents for their unwavering support, and to their teachers – both primary and high school – for preparing them so capably,” said Borello.

Visitors to the school regularly remark on the purposeful working atmosphere in which all are encouraged to do their best. The school upholds high standards of academic attainment and behaviour. The idea is that there is no ceiling on achievement and that in each individual there is the potential to succeed. This success cannot be measured only by their academic accomplishments, but also by the development of their social and interpersonal skills and contribution to school life. The Class of 2021 not only excelled academically, but outside the classroom their all-embracing contributions resulted in many notable achievements in sporting and cultural activities. It is this balance, and mastery of time management, that allowed the pupils to truly reach their full potential.

Brescia House School has been recognised as a Microsoft Showcase school since 2013 and most of the school teachers are currently recognised as Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts. All of these years of training and innovation laid the foundation for the unexpected, when schools across the country had to suddenly come to grips with remote learning during the nationwide lockdown at the end of March in 2020. During this time, teachers and pupils developed their skills using Microsoft applications. When the lockdown was announced, it took less than three days to move from integrating technology into the classroom, to teaching and learning completely online. The pupils adapted to this way of schooling seamlessly and were comfortable both online and using Teams at school.