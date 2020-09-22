#DBF22 to unleash entrepreneurial creative juices
The 22nd edition of the Durban Business Fair (DBF) empowerment sessions is now virtual. Designed to help spur the success of small and medium businesses, these business development sessions will run from September 22 to 27.
Themed “experience the journey of innovation”, DBF 2020 comprises business engagements, culinary experiences and business start-up competitions.
On September 22, the DBF digital platforms hosted the first business engagement session. Featuring renowned entrepreneurs, it focussed on navigating the rapidly changing business landscape brought about by Covid-19. The panel of speakers included Sbu Leope, founder of Mofaya energy drink and social entrepreneur; Nomfundo Njibe, founder of Chic Cosmetics; and Lindo Makhaye, director of Lusizo IT solutions.
On September 23, the topic under discussion will be “crisis marketing” while finding opportunities and trends amid Covid-19. The session will feature prominent names in the business world such as Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and ceo of Brand Leadership Group; Sylvester Chauke, founder and architect at DNA Brand Architects; Nox Magwaza, award-winning marketing leader and “serial entrepreneur”; and Sphelele Mjadu, head of public relations and marketing at Unilever SA.
The Youth Business Connect seminar - a keenly anticipated event on the DBF calendar - takes place on September 25. Themed “Integrate to Innovate – not all is lost”, the session will be headlined by successful young entrepreneurs. Some of the speakers on the bill include Themba Nkosi, a property entrepreneur and music producer popularly known as DJ Euphonik’; Mandisa Ntombela of Global Shaper; as well as actress and entrepreneur, Phindile Gwala.
The Flavours of Durban main culinary experience takes place on September 24 at Max’s Lifestyle in uMlazi, Durban. It will feature celebrity TV chefs like Somizi Mhlongo of Dinner at Somizi’s, Chef Shanko Ndabisa of Shanko’s Kitchen, and Chef Nono Mtshali of In the Kitchen with Nono.
The popular “Pitch My Business Idea” sessions are again part of the DBF line-up, taking place across three days from September 25 to 27. Created to help aspiring entrepreneurs break into their chosen industries, these sessions provide a platform for young people to present their new business concepts to a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs. The person with the most economically viable business idea will walk away with several sponsored prizes, including business mentorship and publicity material.
Finally, DBF will conclude with the streaming of its showstopping Durban Fashion Fair from September 23 to 25 on www.durbanfashionfair.com/. Featuring 25 designers, this fashion extravaganza will also be broadcast on ETV in October.
