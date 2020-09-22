DBF22 to unleash entrepreneurial creative juices

The 22nd edition of the Durban Business Fair (DBF) empowerment sessions is now virtual. Designed to help spur the success of small and medium businesses, these business development sessions will run from September 22 to 27.

Themed “experience the journey of innovation”, DBF 2020 comprises business engagements, culinary experiences and business start-up competitions.

On September 22, the DBF digital platforms hosted the first business engagement session. Featuring renowned entrepreneurs, it focussed on navigating the rapidly changing business landscape brought about by Covid-19. The panel of speakers included Sbu Leope, founder of Mofaya energy drink and social entrepreneur; Nomfundo Njibe, founder of Chic Cosmetics; and Lindo Makhaye, director of Lusizo IT solutions.

On September 23, the topic under discussion will be “crisis marketing” while finding opportunities and trends amid Covid-19. The session will feature prominent names in the business world such as Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and ceo of Brand Leadership Group; Sylvester Chauke, founder and architect at DNA Brand Architects; Nox Magwaza, award-winning marketing leader and “serial entrepreneur”; and Sphelele Mjadu, head of public relations and marketing at Unilever SA.

The Youth Business Connect seminar - a keenly anticipated event on the DBF calendar - takes place on September 25. Themed “Integrate to Innovate – not all is lost”, the session will be headlined by successful young entrepreneurs. Some of the speakers on the bill include Themba Nkosi, a property entrepreneur and music producer popularly known as DJ Euphonik’; Mandisa Ntombela of Global Shaper; as well as actress and entrepreneur, Phindile Gwala.