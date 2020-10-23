Gautrain is a smart mobility mode that’s helping Gauteng grow

Smart mobility is an innovative way of getting around. It promotes sustainable mobility and is coupled with numerous urban, social, economic and environmental benefits. It is about using technology to respond to the modern commuter’s needs such as the demand for convenience, access to information at all times, a high tech-adoption rate, time and cost savings, and increasing environmentally consciousness with various benefits.

Ensuring that Gautrain operates in a sustainable manner is not only critical to delivering on its mandate, it also aligns with the principles of smart mobility. As a public transport service and an integral part of the province’s rail network, Gautrain must also support the priorities of the Gauteng provincial government.

These include accelerated economic growth, development, and infrastructure delivery, with emphasis on job creation, quality service delivery, good governance, SMME development, investment in black economic empowerment, convergence of public-private partnerships, and the promotion of tourism.

Gautrain has contributed significantly to these priorities and has had a considerable impact on Gauteng’s economy and job creation. It has also made a substantial contribution to the support of community development programmes, committing R37.5 million to community organisations across the 2017 to 2021 financial period.

As a smart mobility mode, Gautrain already delivers a range of social and economic benefits. The service is safe, with consistently high levels of operational efficiency. In addition, it uses smart technology and provides lower carbon transport solutions that promote a greener Gauteng. The Gautrain Management Agency is currently pursuing a sustainable urban mobility plan that includes a multi-phased extension of Gautrain’s rail network, with four more links to connect more people and places.