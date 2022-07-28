IIE MSA launches new Civil Engineering degree

IIE MSA recently announced the launch of its new IIE Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering degree as a third option alongside its existing and highly popular engineering qualifications: IIE Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and IIE Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering. IIE MSA is a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) and is one of a few private higher education campuses in South Africa to offer IIE engineering degrees.

Civil engineering is one of the most in-demand jobs in the world. There are numerous areas of specialisation within civil engineering, which makes it a highly sought-after and international career. Civil engineers design, build and manage construction projects such as roads, buildings, bridges, water systems and airports wherever they are in the world – and neither South Africa nor the world at large can produce enough of them. Domestically, civil engineering is the solution to many of South Africa’s many problems – and the only solution to crippling challenges such as power and water shortages. That these twin challenges are daily front-page news is testament to the need for good science and engineering professionals to address them. Globally too, civil engineers will play a vital role in meeting the challenges laid out by the internationally adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their skills, and those of engineering technologists and other built environment professionals, are critical for water management (goal 6), access to energy (goal 7) and the creation of strong, lasting infrastructure (goal 9) and cities (goal 11). A number of other SDGs are also directly or indirectly impacted by engineering and related fields.

High-tech labs Neil Manson, Head of School for Engineering, Science and Health at IIE MSA notes that there is a long road ahead for engineering in Africa and the continent, which must dramatically raise the number of people firstly who qualify to study civil engineering, and secondly who make it from the first year of an engineering degree through to graduation. This is where The IIE plays an important role through its three high-tech labs fitted with 2022-era digital technology. Engineering students are required to design, analyse and test their creations - and IIE MSA engineering students can do so with the latest technology. With these labs, students are well prepared to enter the workforce upon graduating. Unlike many traditional engineering programmes, the IIE Bachelor of Engineering programmes expose them to the role of engineering in the real world as early as in their first year.

Other dynamics of the courses include small classes and attention to students - teaching techniques designed to give engineering students every opportunity of graduating on schedule. IIE MSA is one of just a few private higher education campuses in South Africa to offer IIE engineering degrees. Engineering Open day The IIE continues to add ever more engineering programmes to its course selection, in recognition of the keen demand for these qualifications – primarily because of the discipline’s employability. “As the world becomes ever more automated, engineers are constantly in high demand. With the skills learned and developed from studying an engineering degree, we are sure the IIE 2023 pool of graduates will be highly employable with plentiful local and international work opportunities,” says Manson.

