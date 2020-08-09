Longyuan Mulilo empowers women from De Aar

De Aar - Lusanda Mfaxa lives in Nonzwakazi, De Aar, and has been very vocal on social media platforms about her day to day challenges in having a child with cerebral palsy. People in the community know about her passion and her deep drive to assist other mothers and people living with disabilities. It is Lusanda’s dream to extend her passion and drive and focus on helping those living with disabilities that are often forgotten. “By supporting these kids, it means a lot and it will also bring a relief to us as parents especially in these trying times. We are also faced with many cases of depression. This is the first step in starting an organisation that will focus on people living with disabilities within my local community.” said Lusanda Mfaxa. Many disabled people in the community have felt hopeless and discouraged due to the lack of support and assistance, but now they have a helping hand from Longyuan Mulilo wind projects.

Through Longyuan Mulilo’s enterprise and supplier development initiative, assisted by Jonkers Accountants in De Aar, Lusanda’s company Saxola Place of Hope was successfully registered, her tax clearance is in order, and the necessary business training and support will continue to be provided by Jonker’s Accountants, which is also funded by Longyuan Mulilo, and therefore all the services to Lusanda are free.

Lusanda’s dream has come to reality.

Lusanda explains why she chose the name “Saxola Place of Hope” for her company. Saxola means peace, she had to find peace and accept her child’s disability as a mother, and through this acceptance, she was able to feel hopeful about the future.

Longyuan Mulilo has brought hope when she, her child and the community needs it the most.

Lusanda has further identified five other members living with disability in the community who are equally in need of support through her newly established company. She successfully applied for funding from Longyuan Mulilo to assist with wheelchairs, clothes, expert professional medical treatment, medication, special beds, food, and other essential items.

Longyuan Mulilo has also committed a budget of R27 000 per month (R320 400 per annum) to assist these 5 people.

In addition to the monthly funding, approximately R80 000 will be spent as a once off cost to purchase wheelchairs, beds, washing machine, etc.

Women's Day in South Africa marks the 64th anniversary of the great women's march of 1956, where women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the carrying of pass books.

The shareholders of Longyuan Mulilo wind projects, acknowledge that people with disabilities are amongst the most marginalised groups in the world. In the spirit of National Women’s Day, Longyuan Mulilo recognises and admires Lusanda Mfaxa for her dedication, ambition and how she has been able to use her adversities to create something meaningful.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the needs of disabled people are addressed and prioritised, as they are invaluable to our community.” said Longyuan Mulilo management.