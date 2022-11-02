Lottoland is your ticket to be in the run for the biggest draw of the US Powerball in history

With Lottoland SA you could be in line to walk away with what could be the biggest winning in the world – ever!

To date, the US Powerball has had three of the top five lottery payouts in the world of all time. It is one of the largest lotteries in the United States and one of the most famous in the world. In January 2016 the Powerball recorded the biggest win in lottery history, when approximately R22 billion ($1.6 billion) was split between three players who bought tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Each of them claimed R7.8 billion ($528 million)! The Florida winner said she had bet the same numbers for several years, while the California winner designated most of the winnings to a trust in order to benefit charity. For a single winning ticket holder, the record win is R11.5 billion ($768.4 million), which was won by Manuel Franco in March 2019.

The good news is that with Lottoland South Africa, South African residents (18+) can now place fixed odds bets online on the outcome of the US Powerball. The draw takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet - use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets 24/7 from your smart device or desktop computer.