NMISA announces the winner of 3D printer competition in celebration of World Metrology Day 2022

Today is World Metrology Day, commemorating the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875.

The theme for World Metrology Day 2022 is “Metrology in the Digital Era”. This theme was chosen because digital technology is revolutionising our communities, and is one of the most exciting trends in society today.

In the run-up to celebrating this special day, the National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA) ran an online competition where one lucky SME owner could win a 3D printer for his/her business.

Join the institute now as NMISA CEO, Ndwakhulu Mukhufhi draws and announces the winner!