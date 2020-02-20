South African citizens can now bet on some of the world’s major lotto's









South African citizens can now play some of the world’s major lotto's. Pic: Supplied True story: Did you hear about the lady who won 90 million Euros in online lotto betting? The company that made that possible, is Lottoland.

Lottoland is now registered in South Africa and available for you to place your fixed odds bet on some of the world’s largest draws. www.lottoland.co.za You could also be this lucky! From humble beginnings, Christina worked as a cleaner in Germany before she placed her online bet with Lottoland. On 1 June 2018 she won 90 million Euros in the Eurojackpot draw. That same year Lottoland received the Guinness World Record for Christina’s pay out as ‘the largest online gambling win in history’. Christina was flown to Lottoland’s headquarters in Gibraltar where she received specialist counselling from financial advisors and psychologists. Her winnings were paid into her bank account right away, she resigned from her job and we believe her life was never the same again!

Yes, a win like that is possible with Lottoland South Africa.

Yes, as a South African citizen, you can now place fixed odds bets in some of the world’s major draws.

Yes, you can stand a chance to win some of the biggest cash prizes on earth.

www.lottoland.co.za offers over 30 different products for players to bet on, in one easy-to-use online site. These include placing fixed odds bets on products like:

EuroJackpot

EuroMillions

US MegaMillions

US PowerBall, and many more.

You can play online 24/7, from anywhere, with draws and wins every week, every day, every hour and even every four minutes!

Even though these wins can run into multi millions, bets start from as little as R1 each.

And in the case of products like the EuroJackpot GO! and 6/49 Go!, if you don’t match a single number, you get your money back! That means almost half of all bets will win a prize. Yes this too, is not a scam!

HOW DOES IT WORK

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on www.lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

Lottoland South Africa is not a lottery operator and does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

Visit www.lottoland.co.za Click on the Register button Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address Click on the Create New Account button Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on Select your chosen numbers You will see next to the green button your stake value Click Submit If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box Click on confirm and proceed Choose your method of payment There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit. You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit. How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)

Watch: Now you too can make your dreams come true:





Good luck!