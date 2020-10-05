Tenders open for a service provider to provide cleaning services at the Pretoria Head Office of the AGSA

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has a constitutional mandate and, as the supreme audit institution (SAI) of South Africa, exists to strengthen our country's democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building AUDITOR-GENERAL public confidence. Bid number: AGSA/16/2020 Bid Description: Appointment of a service provider to provide cleaning services at the Pretoria Head Office campus of the AGSA, for a period of three (3) years, with an option to renew for a further two (2) years Office where service is required: Pretoria Head Office Details of non compulsory briefing session and site inspection: Venue: Lynnwood Bridge Precinct, 4 Daventry Road, Lynnwood Manor, Pretoria, Gauteng Date: 14 October 2020

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Closing date and time: 28 October 2020 at 15:00

Note: Bidders intending to attend the non-compulsory briefing session on 14 October 2020 should complete the "Induction and Site Access for Visitors" form which can also be found on our website and submit to Mpho Mokgatlha at [email protected] before the briefing session.

NB: bid responses MUST be posted to:

Senior Manager: Supply Chain Management PO Box 446 Pretoria 0001

Or deposited at:

Supply Chain Management Brooklyn Gardens, East Wing, First Floor 235 Vegle Street (corner Veale and Middel Streets) Nieuw Muckleneuk, Brooklyn, Pretoria

Bids can also be submitted electronically by OneDrive. It remains the bidder's responsibility to ensure that bids submitted electronically are fully received.

Special condition of bid

In line with the AGSA's transformation strategy, which is guided by the B-BBEE codes of good practice, the organisation aims to be a key contributor to socioeconomic change in the country. We therefore prioritise procurement from businesses certified at B-BBEE levels 1 or 2. We may also give preference to companies that are at least 51% black-owned and at least 30% black women-owned.

Please note that, from 28 September 2020, this advertisement, the bid document, the pricing schedule and the specification can be downloaded from the AGSA website (www.agsa.co.za) by clicking on the Tenders link. Interested bidders must follow the AGSA's Covid-19 safety precautions, which can also be found on our website.

For general enquiries, please email Ms Celia Mabusela at [email protected] We will only respond to written enquiries.