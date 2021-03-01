WATCH: China contributes to global efforts to eradicate extreme poverty, says Xi

China Global Television Network

Confronted with widening economic inequality in some countries and regions around the world, and the challenge of a raging pandemic, China managed to achieve the goal of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule for 10 years, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in an address where he announced China's accomplishments in extreme poverty eradication.

"China's achievements and efforts in extreme poverty eradication have not only contributed to the global cause of poverty reduction, but also set a pioneering example for the international community," Xi said during his speech.

Since reform and opening-up, China has helped 770 million people out of poverty based on the current poverty standard. The number accounts for more than 70 percent of the world's total, according to the World Bank's poverty line.

Given the size of the Chinese population, no country can manage to do so in such a short period of time, Xi said.