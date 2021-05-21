WATCH: Close links with people key to Communist Party of China's success, says British communist leader

Zhang Dailei

London - The enormous success of China can only be achieved by a party that "retains its close links with the people in its roots, in the working people of China," said Communist Party of Britain (CPB) General Secretary Robert Griffiths.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, the British communist leader hailed the great achievements of his Chinese comrades during the past "momentous" century, noting that the key to the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s success lies precisely in its close ties with the Chinese people.

"If I were to go right to the kernel of that experience of China and its people, I would say it's been the closeness of the Chinese Communist Party to the people," he said, adding that this feature of the party stands out throughout its history.

Griffiths visited China many times in the last decades. In his eyes, the CPC is a party that "emerged from the people, was created by the people, and it's always sought to stay close to the people."

"It's a party of the people that has been very flexible in its tactics and strategies, but also firm in its principles. It is a communist party that aims to build socialism," he said.

As the ruling party of China, the CPC's close links with the people have gained trust and support from the grassroots, which enables the whole country to take necessary, drastic measures to successfully overcome huge challenges like the COVID-19 epidemic and poverty, Griffiths observed.

"The trust of the people, the involvement of the people, undoubtedly were the keys to China's successful effort," he said.

The British communist leader also said the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind is an important message from the CPC, which the world shouldn't ignore, especially when the world is facing a number of crises and "existential problems."

"I think the Covid pandemic has underlined the value of international cooperation of sharing our knowledge, our resources and our solidarity," he pointed out, adding that the great challenges of climate change and weapons of mass destruction also need international and global efforts to solve.

Elected as the CPB general secretary in January 1998, Griffiths witnessed the ever closer relations between his party and the CPC over the last 20 years, with numerous delegation visits and exchanges.

"We have found that very valuable. It's helped us to understand the processes that work in Chinese society and the policies of the Chinese party and government. It also has enabled us to explain it to our friends and allies here in Britain," he said.

He hoped the party-to-party visits between the CPC and the CPB can be resumed as soon as the pandemic ends.

"We want to see those close relations extend deep and further, if that's possible, because we still have a lot to learn about China," he concluded.