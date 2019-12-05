The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) is a renewed non-profit company, public-private initiative between government and the gambling industry that is committed to promoting responsible gambling in South Africa.

Through its initiative the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) is a free confidential treatment and counselling service offered to people who are addicted to gambling are commonly known as gamblers. This service is also offered to family members who have been affected negatively by a family member who is a problem gambler.