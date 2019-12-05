The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) is a renewed non-profit company, public-private initiative between government and the gambling industry that is committed to promoting responsible gambling in South Africa.
Through its initiative the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) is a free confidential treatment and counselling service offered to people who are addicted to gambling are commonly known as gamblers. This service is also offered to family members who have been affected negatively by a family member who is a problem gambler.
10 warning signs about gambling addiction
- Thinking about gambling all the time and planning your time around the next gambling activity
- Spending more time or money on gambling than you can afford
- Manipulating or pressurising people to give you money to gamble
- Borrowing money to gamble
- Neglecting work or family in order to gamble
- Feeling anxious and moody when you aren't able to gamble
- Having increased debt, unpaid bills because your gambling
- Gambling more and more in the hope of a big win
- Close relationships suffering because of gambling
- Lying to concerned people close to you about your gambling activity
- Neglecting your own personal needs like sleep, food and hygiene