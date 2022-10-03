Stage 3 loadshedding implemented until 5am on Thursday

Durban - South Africans will have to contend with rolling blackouts for a while longer. Eskom on Sunday announced the implementation of Stage 3 loadshedding this week, ending at 5am on Thursday.

"The continued loadshedding is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes," said spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha. He explained that the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday following the shutdown of the Camden power station due to de-mineralised water contamination. "The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance. A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service," Mantshantsha said.

Meanwhile a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs. There were also delays in generating units at the Kendal and Tutuka power stations which has added to capacity constraints. "Emergency generation facilities have been adequately replenished. We currently have 6 893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Mantshantsha said.

Last week, Mpho Makwana was named as the new Eskom board chairperson following a shake up by the Department of Public Enterprises. The rest of the board includes; Dr Busisiwe Goqwana, Clive le Roux, Leslie Mkhabela, Mteto Nyati, Fathima Gany, Ayanda Mafuleka, Dr Claudelle van Eck, Tryphosa Ramano and Bheki Ntshanlintshali. Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Khaya Magaxa, said he hoped that the new board brings new skills and rich knowledge from the fields of engineering, accounting and energy policy that will, among other things, boost the operational capacity and improve the performance of the power utility.

